DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A breaking and entering investigation turned into a call to the fire department early Monday morning.

Sidney police officers were checking on a possible breaking and entering just before 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 30 when they saw smoke coming from an apartment on the 700 block of Campbell Road. According to the release, officers evacuated the residents from the neighboring apartments before the fire department arrived.

Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.

Authorities estimated that the fire caused $30,000 in damages to the property, however, no one was injured in the blaze.