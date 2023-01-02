Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2021 was a deadly year for drivers in the Miami Valley, and 2022 stayed consistent. Fatal crashes decreased across the state, according to police.

Police say major factors in the area are most caused by speeding, impaired driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Fifty percent of fatal crashes involved alcohol or drugs, according to law enforcement.

Officers say that they will continue to make traffic safety a priority in 2023. Both OSP and Dayton Police plan to keep more officers on the roads to prevent as many fatalities as possible in the new year.