Police emerge victorious in annual ‘Battle of the Badges Blood Drive’

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday was the sixth-annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.”

The drive was a competition between the Beavercreek Township Fire Department and the Police Department.

Donors could cast a vote for either the firefighters or the police, and they also received a shirt that reads, “My Courage Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer.”

“Over the summer, the Community Blood Center has a difficult time getting blood because people are on vacation and the schools aren’t open, and the schools donate a lot of blood so we try to help with that,” said organizer Patricia Cochran.

Over the past five years, the firefighters have pulled off four wins. The closest the race came was in 2018 with a 47-43 decision, and the last time the police department declared victory was in 2016.

This year, the police department will add another victory to their record! The results came in Monday evening, and the department beat the firefighters with a 54-46 win.

They’ll enjoy bragging rights, as well as a traveling Mr. Potato Head trophy that will don police attire for the year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.