Police: Driver suffering from possible medical condition runs into gas pump

(WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a possible medical condition led a driver to run into a gas pump at an OM Oil station in Dayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 3:30 pm at 5435 N. Dixie Dr.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured but medics were called to the scene.

