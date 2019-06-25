Police: Driver suffering from possible medical condition runs into gas pump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a possible medical condition led a driver to run into a gas pump at an OM Oil station in Dayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 3:30 pm at 5435 N. Dixie Dr.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured but medics were called to the scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.