Police: Driver in triple-fatal wrong-way crash legally intoxicated

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Moraine said Friday the woman accused of causing a crash that killed three people in March was legally intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Moraine Police said Friday the investigation into the March 17 crash on I-75 that claimed the lives of Timmy, Karen and Tessa Thompson of Mason is nearly complete.

A crash reconstruction has been completed and blood alcohol tests have been returned from the laboratory and police say the 21-year-old woman had a BAC of 0.099 which is more than the legal limit of 0.08.

Moraine Police said the woman was driving the 2015 Kia Forte that struck and killed the Thompson family.

In the police report on the incident, witnesses reported the woman was driving northbound in the northbound lane of I-75 when she crossed over the median.

Investigators say the Kia crossed over the median near mile marker 49 using the paved turn-around that is restricted for authorized emergency vehicles only.

They said she drove for less than a mile before crashing head-on with the Thompson family’s Toyota.

Timmy, 51, Karen, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, were killed in the crash.

The case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for a formal determination of criminal charges against Michaels. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com is not naming the 21-year-old woman until she has been formally charged.

