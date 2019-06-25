Police: Driver runs away after hitting home in Dayton

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a driver fled the scene after reportedly running into a house in Dayton Monday night.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 10:15 pm in the area of 281 Westwood Avenue.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured or if the home was severely damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.

