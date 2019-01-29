Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Xenia are warning residents about a woman who has been going door-to-door trying to scam citizens out of their money.

She has been claiming to be associated with the Xenia Christian Center and is asking people for donations for someone in the hospital.

Police say that this is a scam and that the Xenia Christian Center does not handle donations in this way.

The woman is described as a white female in her 40’s with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket.

If you or someone you know spoke with this woman, you are asked to call (937) 372-9901 and ask for Officer Dan Smith.

