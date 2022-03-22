DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need help finding a stolen dog in Dayton.

Dayton police said the incident happened on Saturday, March 19 around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Salem Avenue. Two females allegedly stole the dog, a two-year-old Pomeranian named “Chop,” from the yard of a home.

Call police at 937-333-COPS if you know anything about the incident. If you want to remain anonymous while giving information, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Police said there is possibly a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.