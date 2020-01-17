Police discover possible meth lab at Piqua residence

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were arrested as police in Piqua executed a drug-related search warrant Friday morning.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that it happened at 424 High Street around 8:45 a.m. in conjunction with Piqua police and the Sidney Police Department Joint Tactical Response Team.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove says 12 people were found in the home at the time, and some individuals were arrested at the scene. We’re told that authorities found chemicals inside that are typically used to make meth.

They have reached out for assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to determine if it is considered a meth lab.

Official charges have not yet been filed against the arrested individuals.

