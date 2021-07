HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police detectives found a body in Harrison Township Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the body was found around 2:18 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ome Avenue.

Dispatchers did not say why Dayton Police were in the area. The sex of the person has been been released. The cause of death has not been given at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.