Police detective remains critical after shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police confirm Detective Jorge DelRio is still in grave condition after he was shot twice in the face Monday night. It happened on Ruskin Road as DelRio and other DEA task force agents were conducting a drug bust.

DelRio is still on advanced life support as the Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. The Professional Standards Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation into the officers who responded, and the DEA is looking more into the drugs that were being trafficked at that house.

Monday night just before 7, Detective DelRio and other detectives with the Drug Enforcement Agency were serving a drug related search warrant in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road. A criminal complaint shows the house was being rented by one of the suspects.

According to Police Chief Richard Biehl, officers announced themselves, law enforcement heard no response and entered the home. When they went down the basement steps Nathan Goddard, Jr. shot DelRio twice in the face. DelRio’s fellow officers then drove him to Grandview Hospital in a cruiser.

At the house, detectives seized three loaded guns, 13 kilos of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, more than 51 pounds of marijuana and more than $51,000 in cash. Now four men, Nathan Goddard Jr., Courtney Allen, Chake Cortner Sr. and Lionel Combs, III face charges with Goddard looking at significantly more prison time for pulling the trigger.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Mayor Nan Whaley and other community leaders ask the Miami Valley continue sending their thoughts, prayers and care for the 30-year police veteran calling him an honorable and heroic man.

READ MORE: Mayor stresses community support after Dayton detective’s tragic shooting

“His work had impact regionally, nationally and internationally. He was that good at what he did, he loved what he did. I, for a brief moment, decided we needed to rotate detectives around and we reassigned him over a decade ago and i got so many calls from our federal partners saying please put Jorge back because he was just that good at what he did and he loved what he did. And it showed in his work, it showed in his professionalism,” said Biehl.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story as it develops and you can find full coverage on WDTN.com and on First at 4, Five on 2, 2 NEWS at 6 and 11 as well as 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW and 2 NEWS Today.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.