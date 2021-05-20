Police departments collaborate to offer Explorers program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department and the West Carrollton Police Department said they are teaming up to offer young people the opportunity to learn about law enforcement from the inside out. The two departments are now recruiting members for Explorers Post 433. The Explorers program offers participants hands-on training and education about the law enforcement field.



Miami Township Police said the program simulates that of a scout program, focusing on law enforcement practices. Members can serve, experience practical law enforcement procedures, along with friendly competition and recreation. It promotes character development, physical fitness, citizenship and patriotism.

“Explorers will stand alongside law enforcement officers to experience the job firsthand,” Officer Tom Hupp, Miami Township Police Department, said. “By working with the West Carrollton PD, we can offer a strong program that demonstrates what law enforcement is really like.”



West Carrollton PD Officer Bobbie Selmon echoes the sentiment. “Partnering with the Miami Township PD is exciting, as it allows us to have a direct impact on both of our communities. We are looking forward to providing the opportunity for young adults to learn and grow with the program.”



The deadline to apply is June 21, 2021. Participants must be 14 – 20 years of age and have no record of arrest or conviction for criminal offenses. Applicants under the age of 18 must have written parental permission. To apply and for complete program details, visit either police departments’ websites at https://www.westcarrollton.org/explorer-program or http://miamitownship.com/150/Police.



For more information or to schedule an interview, contact MTPD Officer Hupp at (937) 433-2301 or WCPD Officer Selmon at (937) 859-3688.

