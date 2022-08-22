TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood Police Department is investigating a body found near an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to Trotwood police, a resident at Shiloh Court Apartments notified police of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene and found blood in and around the vehicle. Officers searched the surrounding area and discovered the dead body of a man.

There is no word on the identity of the body or what led up to his death at this time.

Trotwood police are still investigating and asked that anyone with information contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Detective Watson with the Trotwood Police Department can also be reached at 937-854-3988 or at nwatson@trotwood.org.