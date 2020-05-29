Police: Dayton man shot in leg during ‘roommate dispute’

A man was shot in the leg Friday morning during what police say was a dispute between roommates. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in the leg Friday morning during what police say was a dispute between roommates.

The shooting happened around 7:30 am Friday in the 1000 block of Huffman Avenue on the City’s east side.

Police told 2 NEWS two roommates were arguing when one man was shot in the leg. That man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Another man was taken into custody. Police did not identify either man.

