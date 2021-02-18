Police cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle during traffic stop in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police cruiser was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit in Dayton Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the pursuit began after the driver fled the scene of a traffic stop on Springfield Street around 5 p.m. As it fled, the vehicle struck the cruiser.

According to authorities, the pursuit ended on I-75 at Needmore Road. Additional details about the suspect have not been released at this time.

