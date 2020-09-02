WATCH LIVE: Police cruiser involved in crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two police officers in Trotwood were taken to the hospital after their cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 3:45 p.m. in the area of Olive Road and Mantz Avenue. Both officers and one person in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities could not immediately say what caused the crash.

