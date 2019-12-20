1  of  2
Police cruiser involved in crash in Miamisburg

Police Lights

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Miamisburg Friday morning, authorities confirm.

The crash happened at around 8 am at the intersection of Miamisburg Centerville Road (OH-725) and Prestige Plaza.

It is unknown if the officer or anyone else was injured in the crash.

2 NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

