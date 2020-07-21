Police cruiser hit near Main Street exit of I-75 N, no injuries reported

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police cruiser was hit close to the Main Street exit on I-75 N around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the road was temporarily shutdown. No injuries were reported.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

