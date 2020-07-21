DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police cruiser was hit close to the Main Street exit on I-75 N around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the road was temporarily shutdown. No injuries were reported.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Federal agents on city streets a ‘red flag’ for constitutional crisis, experts say
- Driver crashes into building on Stanley Avenue
- Woman hospitalized after crashing into a pole
- Police cruiser hit near Main Street exit of I-75 N, no injuries reported
- Price Stores moving to Centerville