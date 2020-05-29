Police cruiser flips responding to high-speed chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A police car has flipped onto its top while responding to a chase Friday.
The crash happened at the intersection of US-35 and I-75 in Dayton around 10:45 am Friday.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police spotted a car in connection with a shooting in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue and a pursuit began. The suspect vehicle traveled down I-75 to I-675 at speeds up to 100 mph.
Dispatchers told 2 NEWS another Dayton police cruiser, not yet involved in the chase, was responding to the chase and his car flipped over on the ramp from I-75 to US-35.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated as more information in available.
