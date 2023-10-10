DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash occurred following a police chase in Clayton, leaving one adult and two kids injured.

A high-speed chase started in West Milton at 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 10. The car reportedly traveled southbound on North Main St. before crashing near Sweet Potato Ridge Road in Clayton.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a car was driving southbound at high speeds on North Main St. in West Milton when an officer saw and began pursuit. The driver was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The chase continued southbound toward Union and Englewood along State Route 48. Just before the intersection at Sweet Potato Ridge Road, the vehicle hit a utility pole, fire hydrant and utility box before rolling, landing upright at 5:16 p.m.

The driver and two children were taken to local hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash resulted in heavy debris in residents’ front yards, the second time a large crash has happened in less than a month.

West Milton Police Department is investigating this crash as an OVI, as the driver appeared to be impaired.

The driver is currently under observation at a local hospital. Officials say she is cooperating and gave blood to authorities for the investigation.

The two-year-old child has been released from the hospital, and the six-year-old is expected to be released in a few days. Child Protective Services of Montgomery County have been contacted and are working to place the children with family.

The police department is working with prosecutors to determine what charges will be brought against the driver. Officials say she could face felony and misdemeanor charges.

“The whole pursuit from beginning to end was four minutes,” Chief Doyle Wright of West Milton PD said. “That’s a pretty short time to make a lot of decisions and determine how you’re going to handle things.”

Chief Wright says the department is still investigating if this chase satisfies policies for when a chase is necessary.

According to the department’s vehicle pursuit policy, officers can engage if they have a reason to believe the suspect is attempting to evade arrest by fleeing. However, officers are allowed to terminate a pursuit if the risks of continuing outweighs the rise of the suspect escaping.

West Milton, Union and Ohio State Patrol responded to the scene.