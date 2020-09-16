Police: COVID-19 leads to drop in Miami Valley burglaries

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a large decrease in burglaries throughout the Miami Valley.

Five area cities have reported fewer burglaries this year vs. the same time frame in 2019. With so many people working at home and staying there during nights and weekends due to public restrictions, thieves have fewer targets.

“That’s the simplest answer,” Captain Shawn Sumner of the Beavercreek Police Department told WDTN.com. “(Thieves) usually take advantage of people not being at their house and look for houses that are unoccupied. When the shut down started, activity was definitely down.”

Beavercreek had a 70.4 percent drop in burglaries, the largest of local law enforcement agencies and municipalities which responded to WDTN.com’s information request. Piqua had a 43.2 percent decline while Huber Heights had a 37.5 percent decline.

Of the cities that responded, the only increase was Oakwood, which reported no burglaries in 2019 and two in 2020. Troy had the smallest decline in cities reporting a decrease, going from 28 burglaries in 2019 to 24 in 2020.

