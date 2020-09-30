Police, coroner’s office were present at home in Beavercreek

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is working to learn more about a police investigation on Roselawn Drive in Beavercreek where crews spent several hours before leaving at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors on the scene told our crews that the Greene County Coroner’s Office was present.

At this time there is no additional information confirmed by authorities.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS