HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hamilton Police Department confiscated over 300 illegal vape cartridges from local vape and smoke shops on Wednesday.

On Sept. 28, Hamilton Police Department along with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotic Unit served three search warrants at the following locations:

VIP Smoke Shop located at 970 Main Street

Smoke & Vape Zone located at 735 South Erie Boulevard

VIP Smoke Shop located at 1755 South Erie Boulevard

These search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug investigation after police received complaints of underage sales of tobacco and sales of vape cartridges that contain Hashish, a Schedule I narcotic, the release states.

Schedule I drugs, substances are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Additional examples of Schedule I drugs are heroin and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Hamilton Police Department is reminding area businesses that it is illegal for any business to sell cigarettes, tobacco or alternative nicotine products to anyone that is under the age of 21.