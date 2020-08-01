Police: Child, adult critically injured after being pinned behind SUV

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An adult and child were both severely injured after a car hit them while they loaded their SUV’s trunk on Catalpa Drive early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police said they were sent to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. and found a driver had rear-ended a vehicle, pinning a 13-year-old child and a 25-year-old.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s and the adult was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver that rear-ended their vehicle was taken into custody.

The condition of both victims is currently unknown. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.