DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An adult and child were both severely injured after a car hit them while they loaded their SUV’s trunk on Catalpa Drive early Saturday morning.
Dayton Police said they were sent to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. and found a driver had rear-ended a vehicle, pinning a 13-year-old child and a 25-year-old.
The child was taken to Dayton Children’s and the adult was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver that rear-ended their vehicle was taken into custody.
The condition of both victims is currently unknown. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Chance of storms, strong winds throughout the day
- Police: Child, adult critically injured after being pinned behind SUV
- Man hospitalized after being shot in Harrison Township
- Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in U.S. as soon as Saturday
- Schools reconsider opening plan following Public Health’s recommendations