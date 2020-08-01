Police: Child, adult critically injured after being pinned behind SUV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An adult and child were both severely injured after a car hit them while they loaded their SUV’s trunk on Catalpa Drive early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police said they were sent to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. and found a driver had rear-ended a vehicle, pinning a 13-year-old child and a 25-year-old.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s and the adult was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver that rear-ended their vehicle was taken into custody.

The condition of both victims is currently unknown. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS