Escaped inmate caught in Greene County after chase

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) - Greene County dispatchers confirm to 2 NEWS that David Suarez has been captured.

Suarez, 33, escaped from the Greene County Jail Thursday morning.

Jail records show Suarez was being held in the jail on more than 20 charges including drug possession and trafficking. He was arrested in April.

Greene County dispatchers said earlier officers were chasing someone but did not know who was being chased or why.

