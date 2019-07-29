Police chase leads to suspects fleeing in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens are on the run Monday after fleeing from police in Harrison Township.

The car that the teens were driving crashed at Gettysburg Ave. and Cornell Ave. in Harrison Township shortly after 11 am. After crashing, the teens ran away.

The car involved in the incident has been towed. No arrests have been made.

2 NEWS is working for you to learn more on this incident and will have more details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.