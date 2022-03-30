HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been taken into custody after a car chase ended in Harrison Township.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers from the Dayton Police Department attempted to stop a car in the parking lot of a Walgreens located at the corner of Salem and Philadephia roads. DPD on the scene said the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the front of the police cruiser before driving off, leading officers on a chase that continued through several jurisdictions.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office completed the traffic stop on Birch Drive in Harrison Township, demanding that the two people inside the car come out. DPD said both were taken into custody for preliminary charges of failure to comply. One of the suspects was also booked on drug charges.

Officers did find drugs inside the vehicle, DPD said.

The reason for the initial stop is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this breaking news story as we receive more information.