FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase after a stolen vehicle ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

Adam Colon, Chief of Police at the Franklin Police Department, said he was near Commerce Center Drive around 12:07 am when he was notified of a stolen vehicle traveling nearby.

The car was described as a copper 1998 Toyota Corolla and had been entered as stolen on January 4 by the University of Dayton Police.

Colon said he saw the car at Glass City near the intersection of East Second Street and Beam Drive. He began pursuit, and the vehicle fled east on East Second Street to I-75 northbound.

The driver continued on to West SR 35, James H McGee Boulevard and Germantown Street before winding through several side streets and returning to Germantown Street.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks on Germantown Street, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a nearby building.

Police found two people in the vehicle, and both were brought to Miami Valley Hospital by Dayton EMS for their injuries, Colon said.

No charges have been mentioned at this time.