DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police chase Friday afternoon led to a crash and arrest.

A major on the scene of the incident told 2 NEWS the vehicle came up on a hit as stolen, after which police initiated the chase near I-70 and I-75.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle into a pole on Old Wagner Ford Road. Police then apprehended the suspect.

A loaded firearm was reportedly found in the vehicle.

The suspect was charged with vehicular theft and possession of a loaded firearm.