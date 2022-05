FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in Fairborn after a driver refused to stop for police.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the chase began on I-70 in Montgomery County when a driver failed to stop. Police chased the car to SR 444 in Fairborn. OSP said the car finally came to a stop at the Speedway gas station by North Maple Avenue.

Police did not say what events prompted the initial stop. This incident remains under investigation.