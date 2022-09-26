WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have confirmed that Central State University was under lockdown, and a search for a suspect was underway on Monday night.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two men were involved in a fight on campus. One suspect fled. There were reports of a gun seen, but no shots were fired.

Central State University posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. which said, “The campus of Central State University is under lockdown due to reports of an armed individual. Please shelter in place until CSUPD has given the all-clear and confirms that the locked-down has been lifted.”

Police were looking for the suspect and confirmed that there was no active shooter on campus.

CSU posted an additional Tweet at 10:37 p.m. which said, “Central State University Police are still conducting a detailed search of the campus. During this search, the campus remains on lockdown. These precautions are in place for the safety of our students and campus community.”

The lockdown has since been lifted, however, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested at this time.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the situation.

