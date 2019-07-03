Police catch man wanted for KeyBank robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say they have caught the suspect who robbed a Key Bank on June 21 and told tellers the bank was rigged with bombs.

READ MORE: Man robs bank, says bank rigged with bombs

It happened at the bank’s location on Germantown Pike. The man went inside and slipped the teller a note demanding money, and said he would blow up the bank if employees were not compliant.

Employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before he ran off.

Police say that suspect is now in custody and being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.