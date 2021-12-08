MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) ­– Police have caught the man suspected of robbing a Waffle House Tuesday night – in the parking lot of 2NEWS.

The Moraine Police Department said the suspect walked into the Waffle House on North Springboro Pike with a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Employees called the police, and officers caught the suspect around 11 pm, two minutes after the call had been made.

Moraine Police Department said the suspect was caught here, in the 2NEWS parking lot before he was brought to the Montgomery County Jail. Officers said all of the stolen cash was recovered.