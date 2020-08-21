Police called to Trotwood retirement home for ‘threatening remarks’

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to Friendship Village Retirement Community Friday morning on the report of a bomb at the facility.

Trotwood Police told 2 NEWS a disgruntled employee made threatening remarks which were overheard by another person who then called police. The building was searched and no threat was found.

Police said the threat was deemed not to be credible. The building was not credible.

