DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the chest Tuesday morning.

Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police were called to the 4500 block of Waymire Avenue just before 11 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

Authorities on scene said a man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

