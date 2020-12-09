Police called to shooting in Dayton Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police were called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lori Sue Avenue just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

No word on the cause of the shooting or if there were any victims.

2 NEWS is working to find out more on what happened and will update this story as we receive more information.

