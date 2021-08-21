Police called to multi-car crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Huber Heights.

It happened in the 2200 block of Brandt Pike around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a yellow Chevy was traveling southbound on Brandt Pike, tried to pass another, car and hit a blue Hyundai head-on.

The Chevy flipped over, caught fire, and trapped the driver inside. Neighbors helped put out the fire, and the driver was able to get out.

A woman in the blue Hyundai was taken to the hospital for her injuries. She is in critical condition, according to police. Another woman in that car reportedly suffered from minor injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors.

