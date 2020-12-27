Police called to ‘large fight’ at Scene 75

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia Police are on the scene of what officers said was a large fight at Scene 75 Saturday night.

Police told 2 NEWS officers were initially called to a fire but when they arrived they found several people fighting. A large crowd was present but it is not known how many people were involved in the fight.

Officers told the crowd to leave and officers have begun to leave the scene. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

