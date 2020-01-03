SWAT called to Dayton apartment complex after shots fired at police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton SWAT team was called to an apartment complex in Dayton after shots were fired at officers, according to Dayton Police.
The incident took place in the 400 block of Briarwood Ave. in Dayton. Crews from Dayton Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Kettering Police, Moraine Police, and Centerville Police are among those who have responded to the scene.
No one has been injured from any shots fired. Dayton Police said on Twitter that Smithville Rd. between Springfield St. and Rangeley Rd. is closed “for an active/ongoing investigation.” Police ask people to avoid the area.
#ALERT – Smithville Rd. between Springfield St. and Rangeley Rd. is closed for an active/ongoing investigation. Shots were fired at officers. Please avoid the area for you safety.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 3, 2020
