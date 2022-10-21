Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on an RTA vehicle by the intersection of Monument Avenue and Jefferson Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that up to 10 people were involved in the incident.

It is unclear what events may have led up to the fight.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured or arrested in the incident.

