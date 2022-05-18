MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Miamisburg Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the crash in the 100 block of North Heincke Road just before 9 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers said two medics made transports to the hospital. The exact number of people injured in the crash has not been made known.

North Heincke Road was closed from the intersection of North Heincke Road and Mary Francis Court. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

