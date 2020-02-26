Police call for backup during incident on Catalpa Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton officers made a call for backup during an incident on Catalpa Drive Tuesday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS an officer responded to the 2500 block just after 9:30 p.m. when their ShotSpotter technology picked up an indication that shots may have been fired in the area.
We’re told police found a group of roughly six people and were at one point holding them at gunpoint.
Police canceled their call for assistance a short time later.
No injuries or arrests have yet been reported.
2 NEWS is at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.
