Police call for backup after man refuses to leave liquor store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a call for backup Monday evening after a man refused to leave a liquor store.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that when an officer tried to remove the man from the building, he started fighting with the officer, prompting the call for backup.

It happened at Salem Beverage & Market on Salem Avenue around 7:20 pm.

The suspect was reportedly trying to sell televisions inside the store.

The call was canceled roughly 20 minutes later once law enforcement had things under control.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was placed under arrest.

