DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a call for backup Monday evening after a man refused to leave a liquor store.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that when an officer tried to remove the man from the building, he started fighting with the officer, prompting the call for backup.
It happened at Salem Beverage & Market on Salem Avenue around 7:20 pm.
The suspect was reportedly trying to sell televisions inside the store.
The call was canceled roughly 20 minutes later once law enforcement had things under control.
No injuries were reported and the suspect was placed under arrest.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Police call for backup after man refuses to leave liquor store
- Greenville HS grad, daughter killed in Hawaii helicopter crash
- Cliffs, jungle a big hurdle for feds in Hawaii copter crash
- Suspect reportedly fires shots at security guard during armed robbery
- Prosecutor: Woman indicted in stabbing death of her father