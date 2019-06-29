Kettering Police call for backup after foot chase leads to altercation

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested and hospitalized Friday evening after a fight with police officers near Dot’s Market in Kettering.

It happened around 7 pm outside the store located at 2274 Patterson Road.

Kettering Police Sgt. Jeff Perkins tells 2 NEWS officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area, and upon their arrival, a man fled from officers on foot.

When they caught up with the suspect, a struggle ensued, and a call for backup was made when they realized he had a knife.

Officers were eventually able to take the man into custody and transport him to Kettering Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The officers suffered minor injuries as well.

The suspect is charged with felony possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and obstruction of official business.

Officers with Kettering, Dayton, and Oakwood police departments all responded to the call for assistance.

