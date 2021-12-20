BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 13-year-old girl threatened in a TikTok post that she was going to shoot up a school in Lakota Pointe.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the threat was also posted on her Snapchat story on Monday, Dec. 20. The post said she would be shooting up the Liberty Junior School “If not today, tomorrow.”

A fellow student called 911 and made law enforcement aware of the threat after seeing it on social media, said the BCSO. The Liberty Junior School principal was informed and the school was closed.

Detectives began an immediate investigation and arrested the 13-year-old. Police say she is facing a felony charge for “making terroristic threats” and is currently being held in the Bulter County Juvenile Detention Center.

“I’ve said this before and will continue to say, we take these threats very seriously. Cowards behind the keyboard will be identified, arrested and charged,” said Sheriff Jones of Bulter County.