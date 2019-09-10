Police: Body found in garage of vacant Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are investigating after a body was found in the garage of a vacant home Tuesday.

The body was reported to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch just before 11 am in an alley behind the first block of North Horton Street.

A woman who called 911 told dispatchers someone came running through the alley and told her of the discovery.

Dispatch did not have any additional information at the time of this writing but did say there was a fire at that location Monday. Officials told 2 NEWS Monday the garage was heavily damaged by fire and it appeared someone may have been living in it. No cause of that fire has yet been determined.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.