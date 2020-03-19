Police: Body found at Kettering business now a homicide investigation

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering said Thursday the body found in a Kettering insurance office on March 3 is now being investigated as a homicide.

Barton Wilson, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of Wilmington Pike on March 3. Police at the time called the death suspicious.

Little detail about the death has been released but police ask anyone who may have information about this homicide to call Detective Mason of the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2583.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.