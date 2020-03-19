1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Police: Body found at Kettering business now a homicide investigation

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering said Thursday the body found in a Kettering insurance office on March 3 is now being investigated as a homicide.

Barton Wilson, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of Wilmington Pike on March 3. Police at the time called the death suspicious.

Little detail about the death has been released but police ask anyone who may have information about this homicide to call Detective Mason of the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2583.

