DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has released footage from the body camera worn by an officer who responded to an irate parent’s alleged assault on a Dayton Public Schools bus driver Tuesday morning.

In the video, you can see the officer approaching the bus driver and can hear them state that the alleged attack was due to the bus driver not picking up a child.

That child belonged to 29-year-old Martia Franklin who allegedly attacked the bus driver for leaving her child behind at the bus stop.

Dayton Public Schools disputed this claim in a statement made on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The District stated that bus camera footage was reviewed, and all protocols were followed.

According to the driver, this isn’t her first encounter with Franklin. In the body cam footage, you can hear the bus driver saying she’s been threatened by the parent before.

Due to the severity of the bus driver’s injuries, charges of felonious assault are to be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

“In the State of Ohio, it is a felony to assault a bus driver, under any circumstance. But due to the significance of the victim’s injuries, charges for felonious assault will be considered by the grand jury. she is in the Montgomery County Jail. She was interviewed by detectives, that information will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury,” said Dayton Police Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera.

The bus driver was briefly admitted to the hospital following the incident.