DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after police blocked several lanes on U.S. 35 on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in just after 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged shooting. Crews responded to the scene and traffic cameras show police have closed the exit ramp for I-75 in both directions.

One person has been brought to the hospital, authorities said. A fire truck and several police cars are currently on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.