Newly released reports from the Fairborn Police Department show the trouble the suspected Beavercreek Walmart shooter had in maintaining his mental well-being in 2022.

According to the first report, a Fairborn officer was dispatched to a home on Thompson Drive on April 5, 2022, for a possible suicidal subject. According to the report, the officer met and spoke with Benjamin Jones who said “life has been stressful lately,” in part due to moving to Ohio from Nevada.

When asked by the officer if he had thoughts of suicide, Jones answered yes, and that “he would probably hang himself,” according to the report. Jones was detained and admitted to Soin Medical Center on emergency authorization due to mental illness.

According to a second report from May 8, 2022, Jones told another officer responding to a suicidal subject call that he had been placed on medication during the prior month’s stay at Soin, but had stopped taking it “due to the way it makes him feel.”

The second report said Jones expressed being overwhelmed by “everything,” and had had thoughts of killing himself. According to the report, Jones said he had thought about shooting himself in the head.

Jones again was transported to Soin under another emergency authorization due to mental illness.

Jones is believed by authorities to have injured four customers at the Walmart at 3360 Paragon on Nov. 20 before fatally turning his gun on himself.